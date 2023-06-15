Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.