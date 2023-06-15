Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Reduced by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $246.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

