Brick & Kyle Associates Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

