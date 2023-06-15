American Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

