Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $437.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $438.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

