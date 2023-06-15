Brick & Kyle Associates Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $304.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

