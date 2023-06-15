Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.17. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.