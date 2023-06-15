PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

