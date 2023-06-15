Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $460.11 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

