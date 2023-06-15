GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

