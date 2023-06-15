Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

