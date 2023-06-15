Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises about 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

