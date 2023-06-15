Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Citigroup stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.