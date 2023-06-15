Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,694,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,120,020,000 after acquiring an additional 719,123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.