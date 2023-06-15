Talbot Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

