CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

