Talbot Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $520.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

