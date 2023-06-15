Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

