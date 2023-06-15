Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.