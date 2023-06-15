AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $881,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.12. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $403.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

