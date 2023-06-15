AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

MAR opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.