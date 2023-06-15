5,706 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

