iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

