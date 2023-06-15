Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.