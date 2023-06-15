Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

