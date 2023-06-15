Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,238,000 after buying an additional 112,413 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

