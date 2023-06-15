Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
