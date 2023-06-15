Kathryn E. Wengel Sells 12,465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $419.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $4,765,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.