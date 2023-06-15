American Trust Purchases 362 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Trust increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

