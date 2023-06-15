Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 121,774 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121,774 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.