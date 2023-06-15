GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $909.64 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $914.57 and a 200-day moving average of $857.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

