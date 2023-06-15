GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

