GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NYSE PRU opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

