Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

