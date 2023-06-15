Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

