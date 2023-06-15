Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

