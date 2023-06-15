Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $6.80 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.81 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

