Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 2.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

FCX stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.