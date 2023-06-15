Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average is $190.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

