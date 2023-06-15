Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 238 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.