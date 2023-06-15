Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

