Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 987 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

