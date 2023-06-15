The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 806,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

