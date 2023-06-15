Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

