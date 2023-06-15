Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

