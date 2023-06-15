FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,265 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

