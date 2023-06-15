CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $271.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

