iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

