Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,185.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Linde stock opened at $374.31 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

