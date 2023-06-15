iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $271.04. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.